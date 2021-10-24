STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

IAF rape case: Court hands probe back to cops

Investigation in the rape case against Indian Air Force (IAF) flight lieutenant Amitesh Harmukh goes back to the hands of Coimbatore city police.

Published: 24th October 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Investigation in the rape case against Indian Air Force (IAF) flight lieutenant Amitesh Harmukh goes back to the hands of Coimbatore city police. The Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court-I in the city, however, did not allow the police to take the suspect under their custody for investigation. But the police can question the officer under IAF custody.

Earlier, the Additional Mahila Court had ordered the case and the suspect to be handed over to the IAF for court-martial. According to the ADJ Court-I order, police should intimate the IAF in advance for questioning the suspect, and the questioning should be held on the IAF campus. The court also directed the IAF to not intervene in the police investigation. The IAF should provide a feasible atmosphere within the Air Force campus and the IAF authorities should not interrupt the police investigation, the order said.

On completion of the investigation, the police shall prepare two sets of material evidence, one of which should be produced for court martial before the trial begins, and court-martial may proceed in accordance with the Air Force Act, the court said. Following the court-martial judgment, police can take the case to criminal court trial after obtaining permission from the Central government, it said. 

“It is left open for the petitioner (city police) to seek direction after the disposal of the case by the court-martial, as per Section 126 of Air Force Act, that a person convicted or acquitted by a court-martial may, with the previous sanction of the Central government, be tried again by a criminal court,” the order reads.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAF rape case
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp