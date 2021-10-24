STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newly-elected ward members of Pitchivilai village condemn SC reservation, resign

One ward member had not yet sworn in due to personal reasons.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Days after the swearing in ceremony, five ward members of Pitchivilai village panchayat tendered in their resignation letters with the panchayat president Rajeswari to protest against the reservation of the panchayat for Scheduled Caste (SC).

One ward member had not yet sworn in due to personal reasons. When asked, Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer Kohila said the resignation letters were not accepted and dialogue is on to convince the elected members to not resign. 

It is pertinent to note that the resident of the Pitchivilai village, which has a majority of backward class people, boycotted the rural body election for the president and ward members posts in 2019. However, the 10 votes polled in the 2019 election had determined the victory of the Scheduled Caste president Rajeswari. None of the villagers filed their nominations for the ward members then.

Success streak continues

After sweeping the elections to the rural local bodies in 9 districts, the DMK and allies continued their winning streak in the indirect elections. Here is the final party position

Total No. of district panchayat president posts: 9

  • DMK: 9

Total No. of district panchayat vice-president posts: 9

  • DMK: 6
  • Congress: 2
  • VCK: 1

Total No. of panchayat union president posts: 73

  • DMK: 68
  • AIADMK and Congress: 1 each
  • Elections deferred: 3

Total No. of panchayat union vice-president posts: 73

  • DMK: 62
  • Congress: 3 
  • AIADMK: 1
  • Independents: 2
  • Elections deferred: 5

Casual elections
In the casual indirect elections to the district panchayat vice-president posts in Coimbatore, Erode and Namakkal, DMK won in Erode and Namakkal and the AIADMK in Coimbatore. In the casual indirect elections to the five panchayat union president posts, the DMK won in four and Congress in one. In the casual elections to the 10 panchayat union vice-president posts, the DMK won in seven places, AIADMK and PMK won one each while an Independent won one.

