STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

An associate professor launches hunger strike at MIDS demanding an end to irregularities

Professor C Lakshmanan claimed abuse of power by administrative authorities, injustice to staff, caste discrimination, and nepotism

Published: 25th October 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

An Associate Professor with the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) on Monday launched an indefinite hunger strike at the institute premises against alleged irregularities in the institute.

Professor C Lakshmanan claimed abuse of power by administrative authorities, injustice to staff, caste discrimination, and nepotism.

Lakshmanan told TNIE Online Desk that for the past three months he has been carrying out a struggle against the administration urging that they should not bring a bad reputation to the institute on its golden jubilee celebration year. Lakshmanan said he sent several emails to the authorities but to no avail. Hence, he has been forced to launch a hunger strike.

His demands include adherence to the rule of law and transparency in every sphere of the administration of the institute,
to put an end to the reign of injustice and treat all the staff fairly and equally. He demanded an explanation on the arbitrary non-extension of the contract of one Ashok Chandran during the peak of the Covid 19 pandemic. Lakshmanan insisted that assistant and associate professors be included in the Governing Council and restoration of the committee system for fair governance.

He further urged to make the holding of monthly faculty meetings mandatory following the norms established by the Institute Founder instead of leaving it to the discretion of the director, reconstitute the Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee, and constitute staff grievance redressal committee. Further, he demanded to initiate concrete plans for reconstructing the infrastructure of the institute and amend faculty rule to share the responsibility of the director on a rotation basis like Head of Department in a university.

On the discriminatory front, Lakshmanan said that a Dalit accountant who had put in service of nearly 10 to 15 years in the institute had applied for the post of finance officer. But she was overlooked and an outsider who was younger than her was appointed to the post making sure that the Dalit staff can never become the finance officer in her service period. "So out of anxiety she resigned the post and left the institute," Lakshmanan said.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MIDS Prof C Lakshmanan hunger strike
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp