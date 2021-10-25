Groyne construction works commence to arrest sea erosion in Mayiladuthurai's Chinnamedu

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Work on the long-pending demand for installation of protective structures to arrest sea erosion in Chinnamedu village in the district has finally commenced, with six groynes being set up perpendicular to the shore at a cost of Rs 9.78 crore.

"We are constructing six groynes perpendicular to the shore at Chinnamedu. They will arrest the erosion by regulating the sea waves. The project would be completed in a year," said a Fisheries department official.

The action comes following orders passed earlier this year for its construction at the village in Sembanarkoil block. The nearly 2,300 families in the village complained of the waves eroding and shrinking their shore by several feet, with the issue particularly severe during the monsoon. The fisherfolk were unable to berth their boats on the shore due to the erosion. Following protests in demand of the protective structures in 2019, the Fisheries department sent a proposal to address the issue.

Among the structures, two groynes are 20 m long, two 50 m long, and two 100 m long. Each groyne is a ramp-like structure gradually ascending from the shore.

The groynes are at least three metres high above water level and submerged two metres below it.

An approach road connects the structures for about 550 metres. The project also includes the construction of a fish auction hall over 280 sq m. There is also another access road for about 30 m leading to the hall. The entire project is funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The fisherfolk and the residents expressed relief about the commencement of works. "We request the construction to take place uninterrupted and be completed before the next monsoon. We also request the work for the auction hall, approach road and the access road to be started soon," said M Balasundharam, a village representative.