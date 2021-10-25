STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rain, thunderstorms to continue in Tamil Nadu

On Tuesday, thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Sivaganga, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts.

Rain pounds Mount Poonamallee High Road in Chennai on Sunday.

Rain pounds Mount Poonamallee High Road in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | DEBADATTA MALLICK)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The India Meteorological Department on Sunday, October 24, 2021, predicted rainfall with thunderstorms in Pudukkottai and in the State’s delta districts on Monday. On Sunday night, heavy rains lashed many parts of Chennai’s suburbs including Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Mudichur.

According to IMD, thunderstorms with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Chengalpattu districts; and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Fishermen from these areas are advised not to venture into the sea on Monday. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain is also likely to occur in the rest of the State.

On Tuesday, thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Sivaganga, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are also likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, and Tenkasi districts. Thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur at most places in the rest of Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal.
The last week of October is expected to provide good showers in Chennai and its surrounding districts, including Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, according to the IMD officials.

