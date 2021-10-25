Share classrooms to tackle space crunch: Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As a stop-gap measure to address shortage of space in government schools in view of increased admissions during the Covid-19 pandemic, students can be shifted to those institutions with classrooms, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

There are over 45,000 government and government-aided schools in the State. The two lakh new admissions in the government schools are mostly distributed, save for some. “In those schools that have more admissions, say ones that had increased their strength to 700 from 300, some of the students would be directed to nearby schools with classrooms. They can be brought back after required infrastructure upgrades are made,” he said.

The minister also inaugurated an art exhibition by artist Sithan Siva at Lakshmi Nursery School in Ariyamangalam. The artworks showcased the efforts by frontline workers and the State government during the pandemic.

On the decision to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 8, days before Deepavali, the minister said, “There is no compulsion to return to schools on November 1. It is clear in the order. Parents can choose to send wards after Deepavali.”

Asked whether online classes would continue, he replied, “Kalvi TV would be available and there are over 800 videos on its YouTube channel.” The minister also said CEOs across the State have been directed to check the infrastructure of primary and middle schools ahead of their reopening.