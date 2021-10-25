STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's facial recognition systems slammed over privacy concerns

The State government had launched the Facial Recognition System on October 4 as a mechanism to assist the police department.

Published: 25th October 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Police station CCTV

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Free Software Foundation of Tamil Nadu (FSFTN) condemned the State’s implementation of Facial Recognition System (FRS) and said it was an abuse of an individual’s right to privacy.

The State government had launched the FRS on October 4 as a mechanism to assist the police department.

“The system enables the police to capture the faces of people and compare them with the records of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) to identify a potential criminal. The CCTNS has records from almost 14,000 police stations across India with around 5 lakh photos of criminals,” said FSFTN in a press statement. It added that the system breaches an individual’s privacy as there is no basic standard operating procedure in place for its usage.

FSFTN, part of the Free Software Movement of India, is a social movement that works towards promoting free software, right to privacy, access and democracy in technology.

“According to a Cambridge evaluation survey, CCTVs have no proper effect on crime reduction, as it seem to be. FSFTN demands and recommends the Ministry of Information Technology, Tamil Nadu, to have proper guidelines for the usage of FRS,  and to initiate a public consultation mechanism before launching such a major project that involves people,” said the press statement. The release further said it was necessary to implement laws regulating the usage of FRS and prevent any misuse of the massive data.

‘FRS helped cops identify 7.5k criminals’ 
Addressing the media on Sunday, Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal said the FRS has helped the police identify more than 7,500 history-sheeters in the city. “On Saturday alone, 15 rowdies were arrested with the help of the FRS,” he said. Speaking to TNIE, he added, “The FRS is primarily run by the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB). The city police and police from other districts are just its users.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Free Software Foundation of Tamil Nadu FSFTN Tamil Nadu FRS Facial Recognition System
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp