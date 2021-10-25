Tamil Nadu's Madurai Kamaraj University to study excavated skeletal remains with Denmark varsity

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) is going to sign an MoU with the University of Copenhagen, Denmark to apply forensic anthropology and bio-anthropology on the human skeletal remains found from excavation sites across the State. This would help in recovering the facial reconstruction of skeletons.

MKU’s School of Biological Sciences under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) has been establishing a new building for an ancient DNA lab at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore and in another 1.5 months, the university would inaugurate the lab. Sources from the university said four researchers, two staff from the respective department have been receiving artefacts from the excavation sites across the State, including Keezhadi, Kodumanal and Sivakalai.

Speaking to TNIE, Chairperson and Head of the Department of Biological Science Prof G Kumaresan said they have presently received the preliminary reports of the extractions of DNAs from human and animal bones, bacteria and plants from Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow. However, they are waiting to receive a detailed report, he added.

Explaining the significance of the MoU he said, “We have 30 samples of human skeletal from all the excavation sites. After taking CT scans of human skeletons and sending the reports to the Department of Forensic Medicine of the University of Copenhagen, we would research in forensic anthropology and bio anthropology, forensic genetics and forensic pathology.”

Professor G Kumaresan said, “MKU is one among the four institutions that signed a globally applicable guidelines agreement on DNA research of human remains. Some of the guidelines include, researchers must ensure all regulations were followed at the place of work,” he said.

