STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Madurai Kamaraj University to study excavated skeletal remains with Denmark varsity

Sources from the university said four researchers, two staff from the respective department have been receiving artefacts from the excavation sites across the State, including Keezhadi, Kodumanal.

Published: 25th October 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

skeletons

For representational purposes

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI:  Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) is going to sign an MoU with the University of Copenhagen, Denmark to apply forensic anthropology and bio-anthropology on the human skeletal remains found from excavation sites across the State. This would help in recovering the facial reconstruction of skeletons.

MKU’s School of Biological Sciences under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) has been establishing a new building for an ancient DNA lab at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore and in another 1.5 months, the university would inaugurate the lab. Sources from the university said four researchers, two staff from the respective department have been receiving artefacts from the excavation sites across the State, including Keezhadi, Kodumanal and Sivakalai.

Speaking to TNIE, Chairperson and Head of the Department of Biological Science Prof G Kumaresan said they have presently received the preliminary reports of the extractions of DNAs from human and animal bones, bacteria and plants from Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow. However, they are waiting to receive a detailed report, he added.

Explaining the significance of the MoU he said, “We have 30 samples of human skeletal from all the excavation sites. After taking CT scans of human skeletons and sending the reports to the Department of Forensic Medicine of the University of Copenhagen, we would research in forensic anthropology and bio anthropology, forensic genetics and forensic pathology.”

Professor G Kumaresan said, “MKU is one among the four institutions that signed a globally applicable guidelines agreement on DNA research of human remains. Some of the guidelines include, researchers must ensure all regulations were followed at the place of work,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Kamaraj University MKU University of Copenhagen Denmark RUSA Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan MKU School of Biological Sciences Chairperson and Head of the Department of Biological Science Prof G Kumaresan
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp