Truck operators in Tamil Nadu appeal to state government, Centre to bring fuel under GST

NAMAKKAL: With diesel price crossing the Rs 100 a litre mark in several districts, truck operators said they are in dire straits and appealed to State and Central government to intervene.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation president Sella Rasamani said, "Already, around 35 per cent of the estimated fleet of five lakh trucks is confined to the sheds due to loss of orders and manpower shortage. The rising fuel price will impair the transport sector."

"The fuel cost and toll fee constitute more than 70 per cent of the operating cost of a truck. So, the price of diesel must be brought under GST," Rasamani said and recalled that DMK had made a poll promise to reduce diesel price by Rs 4 per litre.

All India Motor Transport Congress state president Murugan Venkatachalam said, "When BJP assumed power, the fuel price was Rs 70, but now it has touched Rs 100 a litre. We are unable to bear the losses. Not only the transport sector but also small scale industries are severely hit because of the fuel hike."

He claimed that orders have dropped by 50 per cent because of the transportation cost. Murugan requested the Centre and State to take steps at the earliest considering their livelihood.

How much is a truck earning?

Freight charges

Salem to Chennai - Rs 9000

Chennai to Salem - 15,000

Total - 24,000

Expenditures (In Rs)