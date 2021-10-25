STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Coonoor youth picked for national athletics camp

Two youngsters from Coonoor have been selected to participate in the athletics national coaching camp organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru.

Published: 25th October 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Azarudeen and A Mujamil

By P S Sundar
Express News Service

COONOOR: Two youngsters from Coonoor have been selected to participate in the athletics national coaching camp organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru.

The Athletic Federation of India announced that Mohammed Azarudeen (26) would be one of the coaches and train middle-distance runners for the forthcoming major athletic competitions including World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games in 2020 and Asian Athletic Championship in 2023.

Azarudeen is a world athletic coach with level 2 certification in coaching and level 1 certification in lecturing for international courses for coaches. He has worked with candidates for Rio Olympics and Junior Youth Olympics.

A Mujamil (23), who recently joined the Southern Railways, has won several medals at state and national levels right from his student days.  An alumnus of  St Antony’s Higher Secondary school in Coonoor, he won Gold in the all-India Railway athletic meet last month. He holds a silver medal in the inter-state Senior Athletic Championship and bronze in open nationals in 800 m running events.

 “Azarudeen is my coach and I am aiming at winning a medal for India in international events”, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sports Authority of India Mohammed Azarudeen A Mujamil
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp