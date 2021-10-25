Tamil Nadu woman arrested for murdering grandson

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Thudiyalur police have arrested a 45-year-old woman, who allegedly murdered her three-month-old grandson and tried to kill her granddaughter on Thursday. Shanthi (45), a wife of special sub-inspector Shakespeare, was secured near K Pudur in Madurai on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Police said Shanthi was living with her daughter Aishwarya’s family at Nagappa Nagar for the last few years. Aishwarya had three-month-old twin children namely Aryan and Aarika Sri. On Thursday night, when Aishwarya returned home, she had found Aryan with multiple injuries on the body, including his private parts.

The girl child also had injuries. The boy was then taken to a hospital, but was declared dead and Shanthi went missing from home. “She contacted one of her relatives at K Pudur on Sunday and informed them about her arrival. We traced the call details and secured them,” mentioned Rajapandiyan, Periyanaickenpalayam DSP. Further investigation is on.