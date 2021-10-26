Congress to bank on its ideology to counter BJP

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The State unit of Congress (TNCC) has selected ten of its State-level functionaries for a four-day training session on party principles at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. 

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

The training, scheduled for November 12-15, is aimed at familiarising party workers with Gandhian ideology and party policies; helping them deal with issues with grassroots; and countering the BJP-led Union government’s ‘propaganda’ against previous Congress governments and Nehruvian policies, according to TNCC sources.

The decision to organise the training was taken by the the All India Congress Committee (AICC) during its recent meeting in New Delhi. TNCC State General Secretary GK Muralidharan told TNIE that at least 20 people from Tamil Nadu would be sent to Sabarmati Ashram in the first phase of the training programme.

“After the training, the participants will pass the messages down the organisational structure.” He hoped the training would boost cadre morale to counter the aggressive propaganda from the right-wing. “The Congress will wrest power from the saffron party in the upcoming Parliamentary election,”  Muralidharan said.

While a training session on ideology may come as a surprise for the workers of the Congress, it’s not new to Dravidian parties like the DMK, the DK and the MDMK. It was usual for them to impart training to their cadres on ideology and party policies. Until a few years ago, the parties used to conduct such training sessions.

Comments

