Demand to connect two end s of Cauvery resurfaces

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the government trying to create new avenues to improve tourism, limelight is back on an age-old development proposal in Tiruchy district -- the demand to connect the two ends of the Cauvery with a new route is being discussed once again.

Situated along the Cauvery, the Mukkombu barrage and the Butterfly park remain two of the popular recreational spots in Tiruchy district. Despite being located within a 10-km radius, visiting the two spots on a single day has remained as an uphill task for tourists owing to the lack of direct connectivity between the two places. In this backdrop, the demand to connect the two ends of the Cauvery -- Tiruchy-Karur Highway and Tiruchy-Namakkal Highway through a development project -- has been brought to the fore again.

Kanaka Sabapathy, a native of Mutharasanallur, said, "Unless you have your own transportation, it is not likely for a tourist to visit both the spots the same day. A tourist who visits either of the spots should take a detour of over 25 km via Chathiram bus stand to come to the opposite side of the Cauvery. It is high time the government considered its earlier proposal of connecting the two ends of the Cauvery to improve tourism prospects."

Currently, motorists can reach the banks of the Cauvery either via Mukkombu barrage or Chaithram bus stand. The travel time to reach either end is about 45 minutes.

A few years ago, a proposal was raised to connect the two ends of the Cauvery from Allur to Butterfly park using a bridge. However, the project remained a non-starter owing to high cost of land acquisition and project estimate. Considering those issues, the Forest Department is now looking at the feasibility of introducing a facility like rope car instead of a bridge.

It may be noted that work is also underway to repair the narrow Kollidam flood bank road, which runs parallel to the Cauvery and the Kollidam.

An official from the Forest Department said, "The flood bank road is being repaired. But, we are not sure if it can facilitate movement of cars and heavy vehicles. We are seeing if a facility like a rope-car can be brought as it can be created on a lesser cost. We will look into the demand and take action."