Guv, CM extend greetings to superstar Rajinikanth for being conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties greeted actor Rajinikanth on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

“On behalf of fellow citizens of India and my behalf, I congratulate you on you being decorated with the Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest and rarest recognition for outstanding contribution to Indian cinema,” the Governor said in his greeting message.

“It is a day of immense joy for all cine lovers. You, besides your stupendous contribution to the Indian cinema, have inspired the youth of the country through your exemplary conduct in professional, public and personal life,” the Governor added.

“My wholehearted greetings to superstar Rajinikanth on being presented with Dadasaheb Phalke award. May many more laurels at the global level come his way,” the CM said. He also called the actor on telephone and conveyed greetings. Stalin also greeted film directors R Parthiban and Vetrimaran, actors Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi, music director Iman and child artiste Naga Vishal who received National awards on Monday.