MR Vijayabhaskar appears before DVAC in fund misappropriation case

The officials had, on July 22, searched 26 Chennai locations connected to him and his relatives and seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 25.5 lakh.

Published: 26th October 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar

Former AIADMK transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar appeared before the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Sunday for an enquiry into a case of misappropriation of funds. Vijayabhaskar, who reached the DVAC office in the morning, was present for the enquiry for over five hours, according to sources. 

The officials had, on July 22, searched 26 Chennai locations connected to him and his relatives and seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 25.5 lakh. The officials also seized sales deeds; documents pertaining to investments made in insurance policies; documents related to transactions in business firms, in which Vijayabhaskar was a partner; and other incriminating documents. 

The DVAC said its Karur unit registered a case against M R Vijayabhaskar, wife Vijayalakshmi, and brother Sekar on Wednesday. The allegation was that M R Vijayabhaskar intentionally enriched himself during his tenure of office as the Minister of Transport.”

