No violation, yet fine being levied?

Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents of the city have started to complain that they are being fined despite not committing a traffic violation and, in some cases, while not even being present at the spot mentioned in the challan issued.

They have cited inaccuracy on part of the traffic policemen in noting down registration number of the vehicles committing violations as the reason.

Talking to TNIE, Tharun* said, "I was working at my office in the evening, when an SMS alerted me of a fine being levied for riding without a helmet. I was asked to enter the vehicle registration number and chassis number in the page a link. When I checked it, I found I was fined `100 for having a pillion rider without helmet and another `100 for not wearing a helmet myself. I did wear a helmet and did not have anyone on the pillion without helmet on that day. I did not take any route that would cross through the violation spot mentioned in the challan either."

S Manikandan of CITU auto drivers association, said, "It is very common among auto drivers. People are levied a fine for violations not commit like mentioned in the challans. This happens when police personnel show little care in noting down the registration numbers of violators. They do not show interest in stopping violators then and there, but take more interest in only achieving a target in the number of cases booked."

Replying to the accusations, a police source said, "Sometimes mistakes might occur. There have been a few times when wrong number plates were attached to the vehicle."

When contacted, Tiruchy SP Pa Murthy said, "We have asked traffic personnel to stop violators, check all the papers and levy fine right at the spot. Sometimes when violators do not stop, the police note down their numbers. I will stress once again that police should stop all the violators on the spot and tell them that they are being fined for a violation. However, some redressal system will also be worked out, like an exclusive phone number to raise complaints."

*Name changed