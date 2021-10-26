STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rising input costs put box manufacturers in a fix

Published: 26th October 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of corrugated box manufacturing unit in Thudiyalur | Express

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The rising cost of raw material, coupled with a shortage of coal and shipping containers, has landed the corrugated box manufacturing industry in dire straits. Paper cost increased by 20 per cent in the last six months, manufacturers said and lamented that they struggle to fulfil to complete orders.

EV Radhakrishnan, president of the South Indian Corrugated Box Manufacturers' Association, told TNIE that the cost of paper, a primary raw material used in the manufacturing of corrugated boxes, increased manifold in the last six months. "Paper cost 24 per kg, but now has risen to Rs 40. The cost is increasing day by day. Similarly, the cost of gum, another raw material, has increased from Rs 28 to Rs 40 per litre," he said.

"Earlier, we used to spend Rs 2.5 lakh for a load (10 tonnes) of paper. Now one needs up to Rs 4.5 lakh for a load. On the other hand, we cannot pass on the cost to customers every time there is a change in raw material cost. Most manufacturers sign agreements to supply corrugated boxes for 3-6 months. However, the increase in raw material cost increases the production cost for the manufacturer," Radhakrishnan said.

Apart from the increase in the cost of paper, the demand for supply of paper had also hit the manufacturers by affecting their dispatch date, he said. Saying that many corrugated box businesses have shut down production temporarily, the association president claimed it affected women as the industry depended on women for 90 per cent of its workforce.

S Sanjeeth, who runs a corrugated box manufacturing company in Coimbatore, said, "In January, our production cost stood at Rs 12-15 per kg. Now, it is Rs 18-20. We have increased the price for corrugated boxes from Rs 48 to Rs 50 per kg. Also, the GST for the sale of corrugated boxes was increased recently from 12 per cent to 18 per cent. It has also hit the industry."

He demanded export of paper be restricted for some time to address the paper shortage and price rise and thus save the domestic market.

A paper manufacturer, on condition of anonymity, said, "There is a shortage of coal, which is used as fuel for melting of pulp, in the recent times. Due to this, most of the paper mills have been forced to down shutters. Also, the shortage of shipping containers has led to an increase in paper costs. Earlier, we used to buy a container of pulp $50,000 from the Middle East and European countries. Now, it has increased up to $1.25 lakh."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shipping containers shortage of coal corrugated box manufacturing industry
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp