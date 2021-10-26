STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu logs 1,090 new Covid-19 infections, 15 deaths

A total of 1,20,376 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,05,44,014.

Published: 26th October 2021 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 1,090 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 26,97,418, while the death toll rose to 36,048 with 15 more deaths. The fresh cases included a returnee from the United Arab Emirates.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,326 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,48,830 leaving 12,540 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,20,376 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,05,44,014.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 141 and 128 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Ten districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar recorded the least with two cases each, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp