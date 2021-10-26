Tamil Nadu logs 1,090 new Covid-19 infections, 15 deaths

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 1,090 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 26,97,418, while the death toll rose to 36,048 with 15 more deaths. The fresh cases included a returnee from the United Arab Emirates.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,326 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,48,830 leaving 12,540 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,20,376 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,05,44,014.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 141 and 128 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Ten districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar recorded the least with two cases each, the bulletin said.