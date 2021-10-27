STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers upset as procurement price of maize falls

The fall in procurement price of maize has affected farmers, who have cultivated the crop in the district. Agriculture officials say maize is normally cultivated on 300 hectares in the district.

Published: 27th October 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Harvested maize being dried at Ezhuppatti | Express

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The fall in procurement price of maize has affected farmers, who have cultivated the crop in the district. Agriculture officials say maize is normally cultivated on 300 hectares in the district. However, the coverage has gone up to 500 hectares this time. Though procurement price at the beginning of the season was higher, it has subsequently fallen.

Maize is cultivated sporadically in the district from June. Of the all areas, the crop is predominantly cultivated in Marungulam, Kurungulam, Ezhuppatti, Thozhagirippatti, Tirukkanoorpatti. "Maize was procured at a rate of Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,500 a quintal (100 kg) a month ago. However, it  now fetches only Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 a quintal," says P Govindaraj, a farmer of Thozhagiripatti.

Another farmer from Marugulam, Annadurai says the price, which was Rs 2,250 per quintal has now fallen to Rs 1,700. Maize procured in Thanjavur district is sent mainly to districts such as Namakkal to prepare poultry feed, says farmers.

"If the the maize received from other States is high, traders do not buy it from our areas," says Govindaraj, adding that the input cost for maize is higher than other crops. The seed itself costs about Rs 300 to Rs 350 a kg. Besides, the crop is highly prone to pest attack, especially the dreaded Fall Armyworm. Farmers have to spend a lot to control the pest, he adds.

Even as farmers harvest the crop finally, the dip in procurement price has come as a big disappointment.

"As storing the crop is not feasible during the monsoon season, farmers are selling it at whatever price that is being offered and are running into loss,"

says Rajkumar, a farmer from Ezhuppatti. To get a fair price, the government must come forward to procure maize, as it has been doing for paddy, blackgram and greengram, says Govindaraj. He also adds that this would stabilise the price in the open market, which is now dictated by private traders, who often form a syndicate and bring down the procurement price.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
procurement price maize farmers
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp