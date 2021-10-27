Sasikala kickstarts district tour, reaches Thanjavur

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amidst the uproar in the AIADMK over O Panneerselvam’s remark on VK Sasikala, the latter has begun her one-week-long tour of several districts on Tuesday. She has covered Chennai, Villupuram, Perambalur, and Tiruchy, and reached Thanjavur by day’s end.

She was accorded welcome by her supporters and AMMK cadre at various places along the route. Cadre from Tiruchy received Sasikala at Samayapuram and Thuvakkudi toll plazas. She is expected to attend the wedding reception of TTV Dhinakaran’s daughter in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

At Samayapuram toll plaza, her supporters were waiting with prasadham from Samayapuram Mariamman temple. They welcomed her with bouquets and garlands. This was as she was entering Tiruchy.

Later as she was exiting the city to reach Thanjavur, she was warmly welcomed by another set of cadre at the toll plaza in Thuvakkudi.

A few women Silambam students sought blessings from Sasikala and showed the medals and the awards they won at a State-level tournament at Madurai recently. She is scheduled to reach Madurai on October 28 and garland the statues of Muthuramalinga Devar and the Marudhu brothers. On November 1, she would return to Thanjavur to hold a meeting with her supporters.

PA of EPS booked in cheating case

Salem: District Crime Branch (DCB) on Tuesday booked the Personal Assistant (PA) of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for allegedly cheating a person of Rs 17 lakh by assuring him a government job. Police said the PA, M Mani (50), demanded the sum from one Tamilselvan, a Neyveli resident. Tamilselvan paid Mani but did not get a job.

Last week, he lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police (SP) M Sree Abhinav. One R Selvakumar, who acted as a middleman, was also booked. In August, Selvakumar had lodged a complaint against Mani saying the latter forced him to collect money from those looking for government jobs.