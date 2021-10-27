STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sasikala kickstarts district tour, reaches Thanjavur

Amidst the uproar in the AIADMK over O Panneerselvam’s remark on VK Sasikala, the latter has begun her one-week-long tour of several districts on Tuesday.

Published: 27th October 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria Hospital from Bowring Hospital, in Bengaluru, on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amidst the uproar in the AIADMK over O Panneerselvam’s remark on VK Sasikala, the latter has begun her one-week-long tour of several districts on Tuesday. She has covered Chennai, Villupuram, Perambalur, and Tiruchy, and reached Thanjavur by day’s end.

She was accorded welcome by her supporters and AMMK cadre at various places along the route. Cadre from Tiruchy received Sasikala at Samayapuram and Thuvakkudi toll plazas. She is expected to attend the wedding reception of TTV Dhinakaran’s daughter in Thanjavur on Wednesday.  

At Samayapuram toll plaza, her supporters were waiting with prasadham from Samayapuram Mariamman temple.  They welcomed her with bouquets and garlands. This was as she was entering Tiruchy. 
Later as she was exiting the city to reach Thanjavur, she was warmly welcomed by another set of cadre at the toll plaza in Thuvakkudi.

A few women Silambam students sought blessings from Sasikala and showed the medals and the awards they won at a State-level tournament at Madurai recently. She is scheduled to reach Madurai on October 28 and garland the statues of Muthuramalinga Devar and the Marudhu brothers. On November 1, she would return to Thanjavur to hold a meeting with her supporters.

PA of EPS booked in cheating case
Salem: District Crime Branch (DCB) on Tuesday booked the Personal Assistant (PA) of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for allegedly cheating a person of Rs 17 lakh by assuring him a government job. Police said the PA, M Mani (50), demanded the sum from one Tamilselvan, a Neyveli resident. Tamilselvan paid Mani but did not get a job.

Last week, he lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police (SP) M Sree Abhinav. One R Selvakumar, who acted as a middleman, was also booked. In August, Selvakumar had lodged a complaint against Mani saying the latter forced him to collect money from those looking for government jobs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanjavur AIADMK VK Sasikala
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp