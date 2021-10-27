Schools in Puducherry for Classes I to VIII to reopen from November 8

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Schools in Puducherry for Classes I to VIII will reopen from November 8, announced Puducherry Education minister A Namassivayam.

Briefing the media at a press conference on Wednesday, he said that both government and private schools will conduct classes for half a day on alternate days.



Classes 1,3,5,7 will be conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while Classes 2, 4 and 8 will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, said Namassivayam. There will be no mid-day meals.



Classes will be held in urban areas from 9.00 am to 1 pm and in rural areas from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. Free buses will also run for students, he said.



Attendance is not compulsory for students. Students can also opt for online classes at home. Online classes will be conducted and lessons will be available on the education department's YouTube channel.

The education department is considering conducting full-day classes for Classes 9-12.

It would be impressed upon Pondicherry University to fill up 28 vacant posts including that of the Registrar, said the minister. Besides, 25 percent reservation for Puducherry students in all courses run by the university will be insisted upon and will be taken up with the Centre, he added.