Tamil Nadu drawing maximum water from Mullaiperiyar dam: CM MK Stalin to Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday informed his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan that Tamil Nadu has been drawing the maximum quantity of water from the Mullaiperiyar dam through the tunnel in the Vaigai dam as requested by the latter.

"Currently, 2,300 cusecs of water are being drawn through the tunnel to the Vaigai basin since 8 am on Wednesday. The current water level is well within the storage level permitted by the Supreme Court and is also compliant with the upper rule levels approved by the Central Water Commission," Stalin said in his response to Kerala Chief Minister's letter dated October 24.

The Chief Minister also said that Tamil Nadu has been monitoring the water level at the Mullaiperiyar dam closely and Tamil Nadu officials were in constant touch with the Kerala government's team. "The water level as on Wednesday at 9 am was 137.60 feet, with an inflow of 2,300 cusecs," he added.

Stalin said he had directed the State officials to continue to closely monitor the water levels and regulate the outflow accordingly. "In addition, I have specifically asked them to share, in advance, all the necessary information on water position and release, if any, so that your government can initiate such precautionary measures needed before the release of water," he said.

Reciprocating the sentiments expressed by Vijayan that the historic ties and cordial relationship between the people of both states need to be strengthened further, Stalin said, "Tamil Nadu government will ensure that the interests of both states and our people are well safeguarded."

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Tamil Nadu government and people are very concerned about the floods and the resultant damages suffered by Kerala and its people in the last 10 days. "I assure you that we will stand with you during these difficult times and will extend any help that is needed for alleviating the sufferings of the people," he said.

Stalin also pointed out that he had already instructed the collectors of the border districts of Tamil Nadu to extend all help and ensure the supply of all items needed for flood relief in Kerala.