DVAC books 'corrupt' officer after plan to nab him red-handed fails

MADURAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police have registered a case against a firka surveyor in Sindhupatti for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a farmer. Though, the sleuths' attempt to catch him red-handed failed, they booked the surveyor based on the farmer's complaint. It maybe noted that vigilance officers register cases after trapping officers, or based on court orders. This time, however, the officer has been booked based on the complaint itself.

The complainant, M Murugan, owned a 1,125 sq ft house on East 2nd Street in Ambattaiyanpatti. His relatives Muthukaaman and Meenatchi, who were residing nearby, allegedly encroached 2 ft of his land. "Recently, they also commenced some construction activity there. Though Murugan petitioned the Usilampatti tahsildar in this regard on September 13, no action ensued. Later, he lodged a complaint with Sindhupatti police, and they told him that a surveyor must be present to measure the land when police come for inquiry," sources said.

Murugan again visited Usilampatti tahsildar, who directed him to Sindhupatti surveyor Mathivannan. "On October 7, the surveyor sought `6,000 as bribe from the farmer. When Murugan said he did not have that much money, Mathivannan told him to arrange it and meet him on October 21. When they met on October 20, the surveyor again demanded money and told him that he would not come to the spot if `6,000 was not paid. Upset over his demand, Murugan alerted the DVAC. Police made plans to catch the surveyor red-handed and sent Murugan with the money. However, Mathivannan sensed the trap and refused to take the cash," the sources added. A case has been registered under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.