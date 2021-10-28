STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DVAC books 'corrupt' officer after plan to nab him red-handed fails

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police have registered a case against a firka surveyor in Sindhupatti for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a farmer.

Published: 28th October 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

(Express Illustration)

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police have registered a case against a firka surveyor in Sindhupatti for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a farmer. Though, the sleuths' attempt to catch him red-handed failed, they booked the surveyor based on the farmer's complaint. It maybe noted that vigilance officers register cases after trapping officers, or based on court orders. This time, however, the officer has been booked based on the complaint itself.

The complainant, M Murugan, owned a 1,125 sq ft house on East 2nd Street in Ambattaiyanpatti. His relatives Muthukaaman and Meenatchi, who were residing nearby, allegedly encroached 2 ft of his land. "Recently, they also commenced some construction activity there. Though Murugan petitioned the Usilampatti tahsildar in this regard on September 13, no action ensued. Later, he lodged a complaint with Sindhupatti police, and they told him that a surveyor must be present to measure the land when police come for inquiry," sources said.

Murugan again visited Usilampatti tahsildar, who directed him to Sindhupatti surveyor Mathivannan. "On October 7, the surveyor sought `6,000 as bribe from the farmer. When Murugan said he did not have that much money, Mathivannan told him to arrange it and meet him on October 21. When they met on October 20, the surveyor again demanded money and told him that he would not come to the spot if `6,000 was not paid. Upset over his demand, Murugan alerted the DVAC. Police made plans to catch the surveyor red-handed and sent Murugan with the money. However, Mathivannan sensed the trap and refused to take the cash," the sources added. A case has been registered under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption DVAC firka surveyor
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp