Friend of ‘helicopter brothers’ granted bail

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday granted bail to one of the accused in the Thanjavur Helicopter Brothers cheating case.

Justice B Pugalendhi passed the order on a petition filed by one Solaiselvam, who is said to be a friend of the main accused in the case. He claimed he was roped in the case only because he inadvertently attended some of the calls made by the accused. But the government counsel contended that the investigation is in a crucial stage and sought dismissal of the bail plea.

However, considering Solaiselvam has cooperated with the investigation so far and noting the release of some of the other accused in the case on bail, the judge allowed the petition.

