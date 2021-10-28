STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
List those due for second Covid jab dose: Centre tells states

Published: 28th October 2021 05:33 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Health Ministry instructed the States to prepare a list of people due for the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and take steps to vaccinate them, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian after attending the review meeting on National Covid-19 vaccination programme with the States and the Union Territories in New Delhi.

Subramanian also said the Union Health Ministry also planned to vaccinate all eligible population in the Country at least with one dose by the end of November. He said 11 requests of Tamil Nadu were discussed with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the meeting. 

