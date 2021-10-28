Schools in Madurai witness sweeping changes 

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

MADURAI: From refresher courses for teachers to Covid-19 awareness campaigns for students, the schools in the district have demands as they are gearing up for November 1 reopening for classes 1 to 8.

Speaking to TNIE, Headmistress of Model Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Othakadai, S Sasithra, said a few classes were already cleaned when classes 9 to 12 reopened and that now they are cleaning and disinfectanting all other classrooms.

She also said the student strength has increased from the earlier 1,442 to 2,450. "The impact of Covid-19 on income coupled with the announcement on 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students could be the reason for the increase in the number of students," she said.

Headmaster of Dr. T Thirunanam Primary School (Government aided), K Saravanan, said they have completed all preparatory works to welcome the students. He urged the government to arrange orientation or refresher courses for the teachers who have not handled the classes for more than 20 days.

District Treasurer of Tamil Nadu High School and Higher Secondary School Head Master/Head Mistresses Association and Headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School in Vedarpuliyankulam, Muthupillai, requested the government to distribute face masks, sanitizers and disinfectants to all the schools before the reopening. He also suggested, it would be better if the staff of primary health centres visit the schools and spread awareness on 'Covid and health'.

He also said due to the continuous rains, water got stagnated in front of many schools. "In a few schools, rainwater even entered the classrooms. The respective panchayats should take steps to clean the premises," Muthupillai said.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Educational Officer, R Swaminathan, said it is mandatory for the teaching and non-teaching staff to take Covid vaccination. "Further, in order to prevent the infection from spreading, school heads have been asked to monitor the parents and to check whether they have taken the jab or not," he said, adding most of the schools are cleaning their premises on a regular basis.

Swaminathan added steps have been taken to construct additional classrooms and toilets in those schools that have seen a drastic increase in the number of students.