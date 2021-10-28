Tamil Nadu government's free bus travel scheme continues to draw praise from Perambalur women

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Five months have passed by since the State government’s free bus travel scheme for women came into existence, but it continues to draw praise from the beneficiaries in the district. Nearly three lakh commuters have so far benefited from the move made available in 32 TNSTC buses plying the district.

As many as 12,500 women passengers benefit every day from the scheme through the services plying through Kilumathur, Kiliyur, Veppur, Sillakudi, Kolakkanatham, Maniyakurichi, Labbaikudikadu, Thiruvalandurai, Eraiyur sugar factory and Chettikulam, among others.

L Jayalakshmi, a resident of Paravai village, said, "My husband does not go for work due to heart disease. I have a son who is pursuing Class 12 at a government school in Perambalur. I work in a restaurant in Perambalur and run my family. I travel to Perambalur from my village by bus four times a day. The daily bus fare came to Rs 72, when my daily salary is only `250. I was thus forced to set aside a portion of the wages towards bus fare."

Mentioning to have suffered with buying medicines for her husband and meeting her son's educational expenses with the remaining salary, Jayalakshmi added, “In this situation, Stalin's free bus programme has come very helpful to me. I now travel for free to Perambalur from my village, enabling us to use my entire salary for my family needs. My great suffering has been lessened. I personally thank Chief Minister MK Stalin."

M Gandhimathi, a resident of Ayan Peraiyur, said, "I am 45 years old. My husband passed away. I have four daughters. I have been working under the MGNREGA programme, but only for 10 days a month. On the remaining days, I travel to Perambalur by bus to work on daily wages. I draw a salary of `180 a day, making me spend a huge amount only for bus travel. Thus, sometimes I had return to my village by walk after finishing work in Perambalur. The free bus travel scheme came as a big help to save my salary.”

After the free travel scheme, I have started going to work every day, making me improve financially. My four daughters also benefit from the programme, she added.

S Saroja of Mavilingai village said, "My sister and I work at a private store in Perambalur. My father is a farmer. Our life was affected economically as my father continued to suffer losses in farming. We take a bus to go to work, and the fare came up to ` 80 per day for the two of us. Thus we spent a huge amount on bus travel. We lamented over this every day. We are currently traveling by availing of the free bus travel scheme. This saves us our bus fare, which we use to meet daily needs. Also, we can travel to work without worry. The project would be of great help to rural women who go to work."