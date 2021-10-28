STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will not implement NEP, to form expert panel to formulate State policy: Stalin

'The Illam Thedi Kalvi programme was launched by the government accepting the recommendation of an expert committee. This pioneering effort will further develop the education,' the CM said.

Published: 28th October 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday reiterated that the State would not implement the Centre's New Education Policy, 2020, and announced that an expert committee would be set up to formulate an education policy for the State.

Defending his government's latest initiative of Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at Doorstep) which he launched from Villupuram district on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, "This novel initiative to bridge the learning gap that got deepened due to the closure of schools (owing to pandemic), will help develop and strengthen education further."

Without going deep into the NEP, the Chief Minister said in a statement that "Tamil Nadu has already made it clear that it will not implement the NEP, 2020. An expert committee will be formed soon to evolve an education policy for the State." The NEP, approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29, 2020, outlines the nation's vision.

Earlier this month, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that several provisions outlined in the NEP aims at internationalism in education and help to provide students with an affordable and quality education.

"The Illam Thedi Kalvi programme was launched by the government accepting the recommendation of an expert committee. This pioneering effort will further develop the education," the Chief Minister said.

So far about 86,550 volunteers have registered to impart skills to the school students. These volunteers would be trained by the government and their work would be monitored, he said.

"It has been planned to enrol about one lakh students in government schools in the coming education year through the Illam Thedi Kalvi programme," Stalin said and appealed to all sections in society to support the government's initiative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp