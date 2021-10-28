STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TTV praises OPS, says Sasikala comments right and bold

Dhinakaran, who paid floral tributes to Marudu brothers on the occasion of ‘Guru Pooja’ on Wednesday, later addressed reporters.

Published: 28th October 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the recent comment by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on VK Sasikala re-entering the Dravidian major was correct. 

Dhinakaran, who paid floral tributes to Marudu brothers on the occasion of ‘Guru Pooja’ on Wednesday, later addressed reporters. “Panneerselvam’s statement that a decision would be taken by office-bearers of the AIADMK’s apex body after consultation is correct. He always speaks fairly and has been bold in expressing his opinion,” Dhinakaran said.

Responding to another question, Dhinakaran said, “AMMK was founded with the aim of retrieving the movement of J Jayalalithaa and establishing her rule once again in the State. We will strive to achieve this goal till our last breath. The AMMK will join hands with good people, like Marudu brothers, to establish Jayalalithaa’s rule once again.”

Meanwhile, V K Sasikala, who arrived in Thanjavur on Tuesday, attended the marriage reception of Dhinakaran’s daughter held at Poondi on Wednesday.  Pictures of Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja talking to Dhinakaran at the wedding reception went viral, adding to the confusion in the AIADMK.

‘Aim is to bring Jaya’s rule back’
Dhinakaran said, “AMMK was founded with the aim of retrieving the movement of J Jayalalithaa and establishing her rule once again in the State. We will strive to achieve this goal. The AMMK will join hands with good people to establish Jayalalithaa’s rule. Meanwhile, pictures of Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja talking to Dhinakaran at the wedding reception went viral, adding to the confusion

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Sasikala TTV Dhinakaran AIADMK O Panneerselvam AMMK
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp