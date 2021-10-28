TTV praises OPS, says Sasikala comments right and bold

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the recent comment by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on VK Sasikala re-entering the Dravidian major was correct.

Dhinakaran, who paid floral tributes to Marudu brothers on the occasion of ‘Guru Pooja’ on Wednesday, later addressed reporters. “Panneerselvam’s statement that a decision would be taken by office-bearers of the AIADMK’s apex body after consultation is correct. He always speaks fairly and has been bold in expressing his opinion,” Dhinakaran said.

Responding to another question, Dhinakaran said, “AMMK was founded with the aim of retrieving the movement of J Jayalalithaa and establishing her rule once again in the State. We will strive to achieve this goal till our last breath. The AMMK will join hands with good people, like Marudu brothers, to establish Jayalalithaa’s rule once again.”

Meanwhile, V K Sasikala, who arrived in Thanjavur on Tuesday, attended the marriage reception of Dhinakaran’s daughter held at Poondi on Wednesday. Pictures of Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja talking to Dhinakaran at the wedding reception went viral, adding to the confusion in the AIADMK.

‘Aim is to bring Jaya’s rule back’

