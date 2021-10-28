Unauthorised statues: Chief Secretary told to file report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu to submit a report on the action taken to remove unauthorised statues installed in public places across the State.

Hearing a petition by M Loganathan of Coimbatore seeking orders to remove statues of late chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa installed by extending the pedestal of the idol of late chief minister CN Annadurai in Coimbatore, the court ordered for a detailed report. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate KM Vijayan said the statues were installed without getting any permission, and in violation of the Supreme Court’s verdict relating to the matter.

“The Chief Secretary should indicate steps taken in terms of the SC directions and the manner in which statues that have been put up at public places in contravention of the directions...,” the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu observed on Wednesday.

The court also wanted the Chief Secretary to mention how SC directions were communicated to local officials of municipalities, corporations, panchayats, and even to revenue officials including district collectors. The matter was posted to December 15.