Amaravathi dam water level crosses 85 ft, flood alert issued 

By Express News Service

KARUR: People residing along the banks of the Amaravathi river in the district have been issued the first-level flood alert following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Amaravathi Dam making the reservoir near full capacity. Following heavy rains in Tiruppur, Amaravathi reservoir has crossed the 85-feet storage mark as against its full storage capacity of 90 feet.

The release from the dam flows through the Amaravathi river in Tiruppur and Karur districts before finally draining in the Cauvery at Thirumukkudalur in Karur. With a major portion of the river flowing through Karur district, the Amaravathi drain division’s PWD officials have issued the first-level flood alert to people residing by its banks in Karur.

Karur PWD Assistant Engineer Rajagopal told TNIE, “With the dam storage level crossing the 85-ft mark, the first-flood alert has been issued. As the inflow to the dam is just around 600 cusecs, people need not panic or fear. The dam will reach its full capacity in the next few days based on rainfall in the region. A second-level flood alert will be issued once the dam storage level reaches the 88-feet mark.”