STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Amaravathi dam water level crosses 85 ft, flood alert issued 

Karur PWD Assistant Engineer Rajagopal told TNIE, “With the dam storage level crossing the 85-ft mark, the first-flood alert has been issued.

Published: 29th October 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Amaravathi Dam in Udumalpet, Tirupur.

Amaravathi Dam in Udumalpet, Tirupur. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR: People residing along the banks of the Amaravathi river in the district have been issued the first-level flood alert following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Amaravathi Dam making the reservoir near full capacity. Following heavy rains in Tiruppur, Amaravathi reservoir has crossed the 85-feet storage mark as against its full storage capacity of 90 feet.

The release from the dam flows through the Amaravathi river in Tiruppur and Karur districts before finally draining in the Cauvery at Thirumukkudalur in Karur. With a major portion of the river flowing through Karur district, the Amaravathi drain division’s PWD officials have issued the first-level flood alert to people residing by its banks in Karur.  

Karur PWD Assistant Engineer Rajagopal told TNIE, “With the dam storage level crossing the 85-ft mark, the first-flood alert has been issued. As the inflow to the dam is just around 600 cusecs, people need not panic or fear. The dam will reach its full capacity in the next few days based on rainfall in the region. A second-level flood alert will be issued once the dam storage level reaches the 88-feet mark.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amaravathi dam
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp