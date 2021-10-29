Two-time CPM MLA Nanmaran passes away in Madurai at 74

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Well-known for his simplicity and oratory skills, N Nanmaran (74), the two-time CPM MLA from Madurai East Constituency, breathed his last at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Thursday due to ill-health.

Born to V Natarajan, a mill worker and N Kunjarathammal at Ponnagaram in Madurai, Nanmaran studied at Madura Labour Welfare Association Higher Secondary School and dropped out of Vellaichamy Nadar College while pursuing Pre University Course (PUC). In the later years, he completed MA in Tamil literature at Madurai Kamaraj University through distance education mode.

He was introduced to communist ideologies during his boyhood days by his father who was a member of the Communist party. A bibliophile, Nanmaran became a noted public speaker and was fondly called as 'Medai Kalaivaanar' for his witty yet thought-provoking speeches that enthralled the masses. Nanmaran who was the State Vice President of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association authored six books and scripted three plays. He was one of the founders of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Tamil Nadu.

Attracted towards leftist ideologies, Nanmaran chose public service over his earlier jobs as conductor, librarian and police constable. He served as the MLA of Madurai East constituency for 10 years, after being elected for two consecutive terms from 2001 to 2011 during the tenure of former Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

A close friend of Nanmaran for 35 years and renowned pattimandram speaker Madhukkur Ramalingam (59) recalled, "Even as a serving MLA, Nanmaran would travel in public transport. In many instances, the conductors of government buses would refuse to believe he was an MLA, despite him showing his ID card as it is a rarity for MLAs to travel in public transport."

It may be recalled that Nanmaran who had been living in a rented house for decades (at Arappalayam and now at Bethaniyapuram), submitted a petition to Madurai Collector in February seeking a house under government scheme.

Nanmaran was admitted to the GRH around 10.30 pm on Wednesday after he developed breathing distress. A diabetic for over two decades tested negative for Covid at the hospital. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest around 11 am on Thursday and was put on ventilator support. Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, Ministers P Moorthy and PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan visited him earlier in the day. As his condition continued to worsen, Nanmaran breathed his last around 4 pm.

Condoling the former MLA's demise, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the sudden death of the Nanmaran whom he said served as the voice of the poor at the Legislative Assembly. He lived as the benchmark of honesty in public service and as the summit of simplicity, Stalin mentioned.

Hailing him as "role model representative of the public", the CM said, "I have witnessed him serve as a principled politician and as a public servant who worked tirelessly knowing the pulse of the public, during the 10 years of his tenure as MLA."

Stalin recalled speaking to Nanmaran over the phone a few days ago, upon receiving Nanmaran's letter of appreciation on the occasion of 100 days of DMK-led government. State Secretary of CPM K Balakrishnan and General Secretary of MDMK Vaiko also extended their condolences.

Nanmaran is survived by his wife N Shanmugavalli, two sons N Gunasekaran (38) and N Rajasekaran (35). His mortal remains are to be cremated around 4 pm on Friday (today) at Thathaneri.



