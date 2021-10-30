STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

20-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide near Pollachi

The boy, son of a farmer, allegedly took the extreme step over the fear of not getting a place in government colleges.

Published: 30th October 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

NEET

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Fearing that he may not secure desired marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a 20-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide near Pollachi. The deceased Keerthivasan (20) was son of Kuppusamy from Sangarayapuram near No 10 Muthur in the Kinathukkadavu area.

Though he had written the NEET exam held on September 12 well, the boy, son of a farmer, allegedly took the extreme step over the fear of not getting a place in government colleges. It happened soon after the release of the key answer, said police.

Keerthivasan completed his schooling in a private school at Pollachi and attended NEET exams in 2019 and 2020, but did not score well. He appeared for the exam again in 2021 and hoped to get good marks, said a police officer.

On Friday evening around 3.30 pm, he allegedly died by suicide when he was alone at the house. He was taken to Pollachi government hospital and referred to Coimbatore Medical College for advanced treatment. Despite all efforts, he passed away at night, the police added.

Kinathukkadavu police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104, Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, or N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040 and ‘Vidiyal’ suicide prevention helpline run by Coimbatore district police 0422-2300999.)
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pollachi NEET NEET aspirant NEET aspirant suicide TN NEET
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp