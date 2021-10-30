20-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide near Pollachi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Fearing that he may not secure desired marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a 20-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide near Pollachi. The deceased Keerthivasan (20) was son of Kuppusamy from Sangarayapuram near No 10 Muthur in the Kinathukkadavu area.

Though he had written the NEET exam held on September 12 well, the boy, son of a farmer, allegedly took the extreme step over the fear of not getting a place in government colleges. It happened soon after the release of the key answer, said police.

Keerthivasan completed his schooling in a private school at Pollachi and attended NEET exams in 2019 and 2020, but did not score well. He appeared for the exam again in 2021 and hoped to get good marks, said a police officer.

On Friday evening around 3.30 pm, he allegedly died by suicide when he was alone at the house. He was taken to Pollachi government hospital and referred to Coimbatore Medical College for advanced treatment. Despite all efforts, he passed away at night, the police added.

Kinathukkadavu police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104, Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, or N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040 and ‘Vidiyal’ suicide prevention helpline run by Coimbatore district police 0422-2300999.)

