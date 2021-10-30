STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A wooden bridge comes up over the river of worries  

Around this time every year, for decades, the tribals of Chinna Myilar Kaani settlement would be busy constructing a bridge on what they call 'their river of worries'.

Published: 30th October 2021

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

But this time, the situation is slightly different. They have already completed the construction of the wooden bridge, thanks to the timely help extended by Collector V Vishnu.    

Sources said when the shutters of Papanasam dam open every monsoon season, the pathway that the villagers use to reach their settlement, home to around 60 tribal families, will be fully submerged in water, leaving them isolated from the outside world.

Ask Murugesan, a Kaani tribe, he would say the situation was same for the last many decades. "When we construct the bridge during the rain, it is very difficult to get the twigs, branches and twines. Plus, we have to work standing in four-foot-deep water. Every year, it takes more than a week to complete the construction work. However, this year, a meeting with the collector was held on October 20. As the collector was aware of our plight, he took immediate steps to supply ropes needed for the brige construction," he said.

Speaking to TNIE, another villager, Krishnan, said since they start making the bridge much ahead of the monsoon, it took them just three days to complete the work. "Following the collector's order, we received ropes and the women collected twigs, twines and branches needed for the construction from the forest," he said with a smile.

Cheranmahadevi Sub Collector Siva Krishnamoorthy said Vickramasingapuram Municipalty sanctioned nearly Rs 23,000 in order to provide ropes to the tribal villagers. "However, steps have been taken for the construction of a permanent iron bridge on the stream," he said.

Collector V Vishnu said that he came to know about the plight of the villagers when he was serving as sub-collector in Cheranmahadevi. "So this time, when the forecast was announced, necessary measures were taken immediately. When the Kaani people requested for help, the district administration was quick to extend help. A proposal for the construction of a permanent bridge has been sent to the government," he added. 

