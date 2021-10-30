STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Erode schools add dash of colour to infuse positive energy in kids

At the government primary school in Periyar Street in Erode, 19 teachers pooled money and got the classroom painted.

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

ERODE: Colourful and educative premises are waiting to welcome students who will be getting back to school after a long gap caused by Covid pandemic. While most schools cleaned the premises and implemented other guidelines laid out by the government, some went the extra mile and gave their schools an colourful make over to instill instil positive energy in students who missed offline learning for almost two years.

At the government primary school in Periyar Street in Erode, 19 teachers pooled money and got the classroom painted. "The classrooms of each grade have been painted in themes relevant to what students learn like alphabets in Tamil and English, fruits, flowers, names of months in Tamil and English, maps, national leaders and currencies of different countries. The walls outside have been painted with animals, natural scenery and cartoon characters," said Muthuramasamy, the headmaster. The number of students in the school went up by at least 200 during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

EKM Abdul Gani Madharasa School, a government-aided institution, has also painted its walls. "As the students are coming back after a gap of about 600 days, we wanted to give them a refreshing atmosphere," said headmaster Moosa Raja Junaidhi. Gayathri Annapoorani, a teacher in the school said they had also grown vegetables in the school garden. "The vegetables will be used in noon meals. Also, the students will be taught on maintaining the plants," she said. The two said the strength of students at the school had increased by 300.

Several government schools, known for proactive measures taken by the teachers there to provide students quality education, have also seen a jump in enrolment. The schools have urged Education Department to increase the number of teachers accordingly so as to facilitate maintaining the quality of education.

