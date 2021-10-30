July 18 will be celebrated as Tamil Nadu Day, announces Stalin; AIADMK opposes decision

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accepting representations from various organisations, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that July 18 will be celebrated as Tamil Nadu Day hereafter and that an appropriate government order will be issued soon.

The Chief Minister's announcement came a day after Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, Suba Veerapandian, general secretary of the Dravida Iyakka Thamizh Peravai, and the Thamizh Unarvalargal Kootamaippu led by Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah represented to the government that July 18 should be declared as Tamil Nadu Day.

Reacting sharply to the announcement, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, "Just because former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has declared November 1 as Tamil Nadu Day, now you are twisting history for your convenience. I condemn this 'politics of hatred'."

The Chief Minister, in a statement here, said on November 1, 1956, states were reorganised on a linguistic basis. Accordingly, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and some parts of Kerala had moved out of the then Madras state. In 2019, the then government in power declared November 1 as Tamil Nadu Day.

"However, many political parties, Tamil scholars, Tamil organisations and others have conveyed to the government the view that celebrating November 1 will only remember the 1956 struggle led by leaders for keeping certain places on the border areas with Tamil Nadu," the Chief Minister said.

He also said Tamil scholars and others said former Chief Minister CN Annadurai had renamed the then Madras state as Tamil Nadu on July 18, 1967, and passed a resolution in this regard on that day. Pointing this out, Tamil scholars have been demanding that July 18 should be declared as Tamil Nadu day.

The Chief Minister also announced that the 110 leaders who took part in the struggle to protect the borders of Tamil Nadu during the reorganisation of states in 1956 would be honoured with Rs 1 lakh each on November 1. Already, the state government has been honouring the martyrs of the 1956 struggle by giving a monthly pension of Rs 5,500 and Rs 500 as medical allowance. Also, 137 legal heirs of the martyrs of the 1956 struggle have been provided with Rs 3,000 per month and a medical allowance of Rs 500.