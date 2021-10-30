STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man killed at Tamil Nadu's Pasumpon 

Tension prevailed at Pasumpon village as a 40-year-old man was hacked to death a day ahead of CM MK Stalin’s visit to the village for Thevar jayanti and gurupooja.

Stabbing

Two suspects were arrested by Kamuthi police Investigation is on to ascertain motive behind the murder. 

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at Pasumpon village as a 40-year-old man was hacked to death a day ahead of CM MK Stalin’s visit to the village for Thevar jayanti and gurupooja. Locals said, K Murugan (40) who was a resident of Pasumpon village was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men belonging to the same village. Kamuthi police inspector and tahsildar held an inquiry. Additional police force was deployed to prevent violence over the murder. Two suspects were arrested by Kamuthi police Investigation is on to ascertain motive behind the murder. 

