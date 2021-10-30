Orange alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry as northeast monsoon picks up pace

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ on Friday for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as northeast monsoon gained momentum. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecasted over TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Saturday. Squally weather (speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Orange alert is applicable for Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, and Ramanathapuram districts with very heavy rainfall, in the range of 11 to 20 cm, forecasted between 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday. A yellow alert was sounded in Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Madurai, Cuddalore, and delta districts, where rainfall, between 6 to 11 cm, is expected.

Isolated heavy rain is likely over southern and coastal TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas from Sunday till next Tuesday, said the met department. Meanwhile, Chennai received light to moderate showers on Friday. Overcast conditions prevailed for most part of the day with temperature remaining below normal. Met officials said similar conditions will persist for a few more days. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 30 and 25 degree Celsius, respectively.

The State is receiving heavy rains under the influence of a low pressure area that lies over southwest Bay of Bengal, and the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.