STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Orange alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry as northeast monsoon picks up pace

Isolated heavy rain is likely over southern and coastal TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas from Sunday till next Tuesday, said the met department.

Published: 30th October 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds loom over the seas off Marina in Chennai.

Dark clouds loom over the seas off Marina in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ on Friday for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as northeast monsoon gained momentum. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecasted over TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Saturday. Squally weather (speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Orange alert is applicable for Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, and Ramanathapuram districts with very heavy rainfall, in the range of 11 to 20 cm, forecasted between 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday. A yellow alert was sounded in Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Madurai, Cuddalore, and delta districts, where rainfall, between 6 to 11 cm, is expected.

Isolated heavy rain is likely over southern and coastal TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas from Sunday till next Tuesday, said the met department. Meanwhile, Chennai received light to moderate showers on Friday. Overcast conditions prevailed for most part of the day with temperature remaining below normal. Met officials said similar conditions will persist for a few more days. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 30 and 25 degree Celsius, respectively.

The State is receiving heavy rains under the influence of a low pressure area that lies over southwest Bay of Bengal, and the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Instant showers caught pedestrians and motorists off guard at Padi in Chennai.
The city received light to moderate rainfall. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Meteorological Department Orange Alert
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp