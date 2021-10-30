Tamil Nadu government passes order to set up three rehab centres for wild animals

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Keeping its promise, the State government on Frday gave administrative sanction for setting up three dedicated state-of-art Rescue, Treatment and Rehabilitation Centres (RTRCs) in Tamil Nadu to treat sick, injured and orphaned wild animals. The goal is to release these animals back into the wild.

A G.O in this regard was passed by Environment, Climate Change and Forests principal secretary Supriya Sahu. Forest department has been presently providing treatment to injured and rescued wild animals with assistance of veterinarians from Animal Husbandry Department. The existing treatment facilities are not adequate and do not meet the standards of wildlife treatment requirements.

The lack of dedicated and modern veterinary care facilities lead to delayed or less-than-desired medical treatment to wild animals. The government had made an announcement in Assembly that three RTRCs shall be set up, equipped with operation theatres, laboratories and all other essential diagnostic equipment to provide the best possible treatment.

Sahu told TNIE: “A Detailed Project Report (DPR) shall be prepared in consultation with experts and field teams before commencing works in the field. Centres will come-up in Coimbatore, Trichy and Tirunelveli districts.” The government also accorded financial sanction of `4 lakh to start the preparation of DPR.