Tamil Nadu schools pull plug on online class?

Parents say children being forced to attend physical classes, authorities refute claims

Published: 30th October 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

On the other hand, teachers said their work load would increase if they handle both regular and online classes. (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustration)

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With regular classes set to resume on Monday, schools seem set to pull the plug on online mode of teaching. Several parents alleged schools have already stopped online classes, defying a directive by the Madras High Court and School Education department which said schools should continue to offer online classes for those who wished to study from home. 

T Ganeshan, whose son is studying in Class 9 at a private school near Periyanaickenpalayam, said the principal allegedly informed him they could not guarantee his son would score well in boards if he continued in online mode. 

K Elangovan, another parent, said the principal of the matriculation school where his son studies, said they would stop online classes after November 1. “I will decide on sending my son to school after two weeks depending on the situation,” he said.

A few parents said teachers were sending educational materials on WhatsApp instead of taking online classes, after regular classes resumed on September 1. “It was not effective for my daughter who is studying in Class 9. Left with no other option, I have started sending her to school,” G Aarthi, a parent, said. S Killivalavan, president of TN Private Schools Parents Association, said, “The HC and School Education department have said students should not be compelled to visit schools.” Since a majority of students attend regular classes, schools are refusing to offer online classes. “Parents should come forward to lodge complaints against such schools.”

On the other hand, teachers said their work load would increase if they handle both regular and online classes. K Mohan, a Chemistry teacher at a private school in Pollachi, said, “Nearly 95 per cent of students in classes 9-12 attend regular classes. We have refused to take online classes for the remaining few due to work burden.”

Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association president, R Visalatchi, said several schools continued online classes despite most students attending school. Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer, N Geetha, said, during visits to private schools, they found teachers taking online classes. “Some even send videos after completing regular classes,” she said. When asked about complaints of students being forced to go to schools, Geetha claimed she did not receive any complaint so far. Director of Matriculation of Schools, A Karuppasamy, also gave a similar response.

