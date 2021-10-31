STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains to lash Tamil Nadu till November 3

West Tambaram had received 23 mm of rainfall till 7.30 pm, Nungambakkam received 2.6 mm and Meenambakkam Station had 6.4 mm. 

Published: 31st October 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Two youth get drenched at Poonamalle as they ride amid the rain in Chennai.

Two youth get drenched at Poonamalle as they ride amid the rain in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI: Tamil Nadu will continue to receive heavy rains till November 3 under the influence of a slow-moving low pressure area over Sri Lanka off the Tamil Nadu coast and the associated cyclonic circulation. On Saturday, several parts of Chennai received light to moderate rainfall. West Tambaram had received 23 mm of rainfall till 7.30 pm, Nungambakkam received 2.6 mm and Meenambakkam Station had 6.4 mm. 

In its forecast for Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said heavy to very heavy rain is likely at a few places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu, while heavy rain is likely over Pudukottai, Madurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Salem and Delta districts of Tamil Nadu. 

Holiday for schools  in Nellai, Kumari
Tirunelveli district received heavy rainfall during the night on Friday, and recorded an average rainfall of 42.45 mm. After that, Collector V Vishnu announced a holiday for the schools on Saturday. The inflow to the Thamirabarani river has surged, but the dam’s water levels have not increased much as Papanasam and Servalar have a total 1,479 cusecs of water inflow and 1,404 cusecs outflow.

Heavy rains also lashed Nagercoil and parts of Kanniyakumari district on Friday, inundating roads. The district headquarters received as much as 54 mm rainfall, while Kannimar recorded 95.4 mm rainfall, the highest in the district. Here too, a holiday for schools was declared on Saturday. At Ramanathapuram, fishermen in the Gulf of Mannar region have been urged not to venture into sea till Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Rains
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp