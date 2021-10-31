Heavy rains to lash Tamil Nadu till November 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI: Tamil Nadu will continue to receive heavy rains till November 3 under the influence of a slow-moving low pressure area over Sri Lanka off the Tamil Nadu coast and the associated cyclonic circulation. On Saturday, several parts of Chennai received light to moderate rainfall. West Tambaram had received 23 mm of rainfall till 7.30 pm, Nungambakkam received 2.6 mm and Meenambakkam Station had 6.4 mm.

In its forecast for Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said heavy to very heavy rain is likely at a few places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu, while heavy rain is likely over Pudukottai, Madurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Salem and Delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Holiday for schools in Nellai, Kumari

Tirunelveli district received heavy rainfall during the night on Friday, and recorded an average rainfall of 42.45 mm. After that, Collector V Vishnu announced a holiday for the schools on Saturday. The inflow to the Thamirabarani river has surged, but the dam’s water levels have not increased much as Papanasam and Servalar have a total 1,479 cusecs of water inflow and 1,404 cusecs outflow.

Heavy rains also lashed Nagercoil and parts of Kanniyakumari district on Friday, inundating roads. The district headquarters received as much as 54 mm rainfall, while Kannimar recorded 95.4 mm rainfall, the highest in the district. Here too, a holiday for schools was declared on Saturday. At Ramanathapuram, fishermen in the Gulf of Mannar region have been urged not to venture into sea till Monday.