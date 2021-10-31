STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Steel barriers raised to kill Schedule Castes' bus dream in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur?

The SC families, who live in a village named Perathur, at present have to walk about three kilometres to board a bus.

Published: 31st October 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Steel-grill erected by dominant caste people in Vishnuvakkam village.

Steel-grill erected by dominant caste people in Vishnuvakkam village. (Photo | Express)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a disturbing incident of alleged caste discrimination, a group of dominant caste members at Tiruvallur’s Vishnuvakkam village have raised a tall steel grill, in public view, at a site earmarked for setting up a bus stand that would benefit 800 SC families.

Members of the SC community charged that the grill was raised only to prevent the construction of the bus stand there. The SC families, who live in a village named Perathur, at present have to walk about three kilometres to board a bus. Recently, they met the district authorities and submitted a petition requesting them to set up a bus stand in an open space located in Vishnuvakkam, near Perathur.

Shortly after this, members of the dominant caste erected steel grills in the open space that is poramboke land. “The main road crosses through Vishnuvakkam, and a bus stand could be set up there. But the dominant caste members feel if there’s a bus stand more people from our hamlet will start coming to their village to board buses. They do not want our presence there,” charged Kalayarasan, from Perathur village.

Issue will be addressed, say district officials

Kalayarasan said bus facilities would help each of the 800 SC families. “The dominant caste members don’t want us to cross their village.” The SC families plan to lodge a police complaint and have written to the Collector. District officials admitted the grill was on poramboke land, and said the issue would be addressed.

Symbol of power 
The SC members said they believe the steel grills  erected are a subtle act of caste discrimination by the dominant caste members to convey: “Don’t enter our village”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Caste Discrimination
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp