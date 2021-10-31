STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

With losses aplenty, traditional ‘crowd-funding’ feast 'moi virundhu' loses its sheen

A traditionally-evolved practice, moi virundhu is a feast hosted by a person or group of people who are in dire need of money.

Published: 31st October 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

soumyadeep sinha

Moi refers to the cash a person gives as a gift on a birthday, wedding, or other event. (Soumyadeep Sinha)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:  Friday evening wasn’t pleasant for Gunasekaran (50), who sat dejected at the construction site of his house, after waiting all day for guests to arrive. His second consecutive moi virundhu, a traditional form of crowd-funding through feasts scheduled for the day, turned a damp squib. The last time he held such a feast was October 13. But, even that didn’t get him the cash gifts that were due.

soumyadeep sinha

A traditionally-evolved practice, moi virundhu is a feast hosted by a person or group of people who are in dire need of money. Moi refers to the cash a person gives as a gift on a birthday, wedding, or other event. Guests at such feasts offer cash gifts, which are noted down by the hosts and repaid when the guests organise a similar feast. 

Says Tamilarasan, a moi virundhu organiser in Vadakadu, “It originated in Peravurani, Thanjavur,  to help people farm. Farmers would repay their guests from their profits. From Peravurani, the practice came to Alangudi and Vadakadu. I started getting people together and organising feasts as people couldn’t individually afford to spend on one.”

Gunasekaran also got into this practice about 20 years ago and has organised four feasts. “It can be done only once in four or five years. In 2011 and 2016, I received good cash gifts and have paid back everything. Now, I need money to build a house. I am disappointed as people are not giving the moi they owe me,” he explains. 

On Friday, there was actually no feast, or even tea. It was more like ‘please come and give the cash you owe.’ Moi, says Tamilarasan, is also a matter of honour for many. “If don’t pay back, people will ensure everyone hears about it. It is essentially an interest-free loan,” he says. Often held in the Tamil months of Aadi or Avani (June to August), such feasts usually witness gifts of anywhere between Rs 250 and lakhs of rupees.

So, why has such the traditional form of crowd-funding lost its appeal? Locals cite a wide variety of reasons, from natural calamities like Gaja cyclone to the pandemic-induced lockdowns. “Covid rendered a cruel blow to the business. Earlier, such feasts would help people raise funds to send children abroad or get them married or build a house. Now, people can’t repay the gifts,” says Tamilarasan. Gunasekaran says he is planning to stop this practice now. “I just want to recover my money. Once it’s done, I will no longer continue this.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
moi virundhu
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp