Centre provided us nothing, but share of tax revenue: PTR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When compared to the amount Tamil Nadu is giving the Union government as tax revenue, it is receiving back very less, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday. BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan said though many chanted ‘go back Modi’, the Union government had provided TN projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in the Defence corridor scheme.

Thiaga Rajan replied the Union government has offered the State nothing but the State’s tax share.

“TN is providing 9.16 per cent of the GDP to the Centre, but the Union government shared only 6.07% tax revenue to TN, whereas UP provides only 9.04% of GDP but receives 17.1% tax share from Centre,” he added.