End of road for Jayalalithaa varsity, Bill passed amid protests by AIADMK

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill merging the Dr J Jayalalithaa University, based in Villupuram, with the Annamalai University, in Chidambaram. Annamalai University, which has been a unitary institution so far, will now function as an affiliating university. Colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai districts will be affiliated to it.

Objecting to the move, the principal Opposition party, the AIADMK, walked out of the House. The party’s MLAs, later staged a road-roko in front of the Kalaivanar Arangam, where the Assembly is currently functioning. They were all arrested and let off after a few hours. However, the ripples were felt across the State with AIADMK cadre taking it out on the streets opposing the Bill. The Bill was opposed by the BJP, too, but found supporters in the allies of the DMK. It was passed by a voice vote.

Deputy Leader of Opposition, O Panneerselvam, said the Jayalalithaa University was named after the former Chief Minister in honour of her huge contributions to the educational development in the State. However, out of political animosity, the DMK government is merging it with the Annamalai University, he said.

Protests erupt over Jayalalithaa varsity merger

IN the past one month, when AIADMK leaders, including former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, and former Law Minister CVe Shanmugam levelled similar charges, CM Stalin had categorically denied any political motive behind the move. When BJP floor leader, Nainar Nagenthran, raised his opposition to the Bill, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy justified the government’s move, saying that the previous AIADMK regime had announced the university without creating necessary infrastructure for it. Pointing out that neither any funds were allocated nor registrar or any officials were appointed, Ponmudy said the university existed only in word.

The minister also pointed out that the previous AIADMK government had removed the name of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi from a few schemes, and had hid his name in the name board of Semmozhi park, Koyambedu bus terminus, and from a hall in the Queen Mary’s college. Former minister CVe Shanmugam was at the forefront of the AIADMK protest in Villupuram. Speaking to reporters, he said, “The State government is anti-people as they are cancelling all the public welfare schemes brought in by the AIADMK government.

Former minister MR Vijayabaskar and AIADMK cadre were on Tuesday arrested in Karur after holding protests over the State government’s Bill on merger of Jayalalithaa University. Meanwhile, 370 AIADMK functionaries were arrested in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts for resorting to road blockade over the issue.

Passed by voice vote

