Rural body election notification for nine TN districts soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The notification for polls to the rural local bodies in nine districts is likely to be issued very soon as arrangements made by State Election Commission have gained momentum with release of ward-wise voter lists.

In all, nine districts -- Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupathur, Villupuram and Vellore -- have an electorate of 76,59,720 voters. 37,77,524 are men, 38,81,361 women and 835 transpersons.