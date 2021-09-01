STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tampering with Kaliveli lake will hurt migratory birds: Experts

Diverting over 73 hectares of waterspread reserve forest area of Kaliveli wetlands into a freshwater storage tank will lead to irreversible ecological imbalance, say ecologists.  

Published: 01st September 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Birds relaxing at the Kaliveli lake | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

The surface and groundwater contamination of Kaliveli lake, as claimed by the State government was not owing to tidal inflow, but due to unregulated large-scale shrimp farming. “In fact, the tidal channel helps Kaliveli lake to drain pollutants into the sea through Yedayantittu estuary,” said M Yuvan, an active member of Madras Naturalists Society.

“The Public Works Department’s (PWD) proposal will cause irreversible damage and drive away the birds. Presence of a wide variety of crustaceans in shallow wetlands attracts birds. They will disappear once the lake is converted into a freshwater storage tank,” he added.  

“If freshwater flow from Kaliveli lake into the estuary is blocked, the water will become hypersaline. The oyster beds will destabilise and the overall productivity will dip,” said a researcher from the French Institute of Pondicherry. 

Abhishek Tomar, former Villupuram DFO, who proposed to declare Kaliveli lake a bird sanctuary and issued the first declaration under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, told Express that the PWD project will definitely force ecological changes. “A proper scientific Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) must be conducted to understand its impact on migratory birds,” he added. Villupuram DFO Sumesh Soman, who took charge recently, said he will look into the issue.

Reasons to not disturb the wetlands

1 Kaliveli is one of the largest waterfowl congregation sites in TN, and a well-known raptor roosting site for species like Greater Spotted Eagle, Red-necked Falcon and several harriers

2 Grey-tailed Tattler, a rare migratory wader, was recorded only here and in the Pulicat

3Hosts over 30,000 ducks, 40,000 migratory shorebirds

4A proposal to recognise Kaliveli as Ramsar site is pending

5IAn identified Important Bird Area by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and National Wetland Conservation and Management Programme

6A designated Important Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Area identified by WII

