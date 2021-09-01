STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruchy farmer kills self after being pressured to repay loan 

The collection executive, who arrived at Marudamuthu’s house, verbally abused him for non-payment.

Published: 01st September 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 05:15 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Unable to bear alleged harassment from the collection agent of a private small-finance bank over not clearing one month’s instalment towards a loan availed, a farmer died by suicide in the district. The agent sat outside his house for several hours, which led the latter to take the extreme step, sources said.

According to police, farmer Maruthamuthu (75) of Perur village near Jeeyapuram had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh from the private bank in 2017, and after timely payment of dues, he also availed of a top-up loan in 2019 – totally amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh. Though he had been prompt in EMI payments, owing to financial reasons Marudamuthu was unable to pay an instalment of Rs 6,000 due for August. The collection executive, who arrived at Marudamuthu’s house, verbally abused him for non-payment.

Despite asking for a few days’ time for arranging the money, the collection executive, who arrived on Monday morning, allegedly remained outside Marudamuthu’s house till afternoon, pressuring him into paying immediately. A depressed Marudamuthu then allegedly ended his life by hanging. Neighbours informed police, who then retrieved the body and sent it to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for autopsy. 

“Putting so much pressure for not paying one month’s dues is inhumane. The financial firm is clearly responsible for my uncle’s death. The executive was sitting just outside the house when the incident happened. It’s the finance firm’s aggressive collection tactics that cost my uncle’s life,” said Ravi, a relative of the deceased. Senior police officials stated that a complaint has been filed by the deceased farmer’s relative holding the finance firm accountable for his death. Further investigation is on.

(Those with suicidal thoughts can seek assistance on State helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

