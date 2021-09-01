Vijayalakshmi, wife of AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vijayalakshmi Panneerselvam (66), wife of AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, O Panneerselvam died of a heart attack at a private hospital at Perungudi on Wednesday morning.

She was under treatment for the past couple of weeks. Her body will be taken to Periyakulam, native place of Panneerselvam later in the day and the last rites are expected to be performed on Thursday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister Durai Murugan, Thangam Thennarasu, PK Sekar Babu, Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, senior functionaries of the AIADMK paid their respects to the mortal remains of Vijayalakshmi at the hospital and they also consoled Panneerselvam.

On hearing about the death of Vijayalakshmi, the AIADMK MLAs, who were at the State Assembly, left for the hospital. They will not be participating in the proceedings of the House today.