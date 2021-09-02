Experts to ensure quality of buildings constructed by TN Slum Clearance Board: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan on Wednesday, announced that committees comprising experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Anna University and government engineering colleges would be formed, to ensure quality of buildings constructed by the TN Slum Clearance Board.

The Minister was replying to discussion on the demands for grants for his department. These committees would be directed to submit reports on the quality of the construction once in three months. The ‘turnkey design and build system’ would be done away with. The TNSCB would ensure that the buildings would last for around 50 to 60 years.

During the past four years alone, the previous AIADMK regime constructed 20,056 houses and most of them remain unoccupied. “The primary reasons for this is that these residential quarters are of poor quality and are located in far away places,” he said.